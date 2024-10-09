Top track

Budding Trees

Nahko - Dark as Night 10th Anniversary Acoustic Evening

The Fleece
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

NAHKO – DARK AS NIGHT 10TH ANNIVERSARY ACOUSTIC EVENING

+ Special Guests

All ages (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nahko

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity

