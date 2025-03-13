Top track

Mercury Rev - Goddess On A Hiway - Remastered

Mercury Rev

Thu, 13 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£36.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRESENTS:

MERCURY REV

Ages: 14+ (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult
HSP
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mercury Rev

Venue

Stanhope Street, Liverpool, L8 5RE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

