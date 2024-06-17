DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Honey Bunny & Bass Bunny

SALA APOLO
Mon, 17 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Honey Bunny le da un golpe de aire fresco a las sesiones de club de los lunes en Apolo. La fiesta no pierde su actitud habitual, pero se arriesga con una propuesta que combina dos estilos musicales.

Joe Cabana, apoyado por MadMax, maneja la primera par***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por NIGHTHAWKS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

