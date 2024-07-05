DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Introducing Vector

The Lower Third
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vector Tha Viper, is a Nigerian Hip hop artist. In 2019 Vector performed at SXSW, African stage alongside; Adekunle Gold and others. He left a mark on the African hip-hop scene by doing the longest freestyle in African which did over 1 million downloads. H...

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID required
Presented by GRAP Entertainment Limited
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vector

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

