Top track

Eveline

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabe Lee with special guest Sophie Gault

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 2 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eveline
Got a code?

About

Gabe Lee with special guest Sophie Gault live at Eddie's Attic!

Equal parts classic songwriter and modern-day storyteller, Gabe Lee has built his own bridge between country, folk and rock. Lee has been collecting stories for years, both onstage and off. "...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gabe Lee

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.