DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HIGH TEA is an experience of closeness with your highest self through interaction with a
selection of herbal tea blends curated for setting specific intentions + supported by various other
healing modality offerings. Hosted by HIERO and HyphaePrincess, H...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.