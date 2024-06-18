Top track

Kate Clover - No More Romance

Kate Clover

MOTH Club
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kate Clover is a songwriter and musician from Los Angeles, California. From the local lineage of bands like X, Germs, and The Gun Club, to the glamorous destitution of the downtown streets, Clover is inspired by the city that raised her, exploring the intr...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kate Clover

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

