Friday Pilots Club - The Nowhere Tour

Songbyrd
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Some bands just can’t agree on the merits of Primus. Some bands just aren’t meant to spend a month at a remote cabin in Georgia in an attempt to finish their long-in-the-works debut album.

Thankfully, Friday Pilots Club is both of those bands.

Formed in...

This is an an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Friday Pilots Club

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

