DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LABORATORI - #1 Le guerre del nostro tempo – SALA DEL BO
con Igor Pizzirusso (Istituto nazionale Ferruccio Parri e PopHistory ETS) e Mirco Carrattieri (Liberation Route Italia)
La guerra nel nostro tempo si nutre ancora del linguaggio delle guerre di li***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.