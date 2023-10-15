Top track

Ski Aggu - Wahlkampftour 2023

M.A.U. Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRostock
€31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ski Aggu

Wahlkampftour 2023

15.10.2023 Rostock, M.A.U. Club

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Landstreicher Kulturproduktionen GmbH. & Der Bomber Der Herzen GmbH & Co. KG

Lineup

Ski Aggu

Venue

M.A.U. Club

MAU Club, Rostock, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 18057, Deutschland
Doors open6:30 pm

