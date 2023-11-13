Top track

Zak Abel - Love Song

Zak Abel

Grelle Forelle
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsWien
€29.50

Event information

Zak Abel is a British singer / songwriter, who first rose to fame after supplying guest vocals on Gorgon City’s UK Top 20 hit single ‘Unmissable’. Penning his own songs as a 14-year-old and uploading videos of his work to YouTube, this eventually led to hi Read more

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists Austria GmbH.

Lineup

Zak Abel

Venue

Grelle Forelle

Spittelauer Lände 12, 1090 Wien, Austria
Doors open8:00 pm

