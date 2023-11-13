DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zak Abel is a British singer / songwriter, who first rose to fame after supplying guest vocals on Gorgon City’s UK Top 20 hit single ‘Unmissable’. Penning his own songs as a 14-year-old and uploading videos of his work to YouTube, this eventually led to hi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.