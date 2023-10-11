Top track

Ski Aggu - Weißwein & Pappbecher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ski Aggu - Wahlkampftour 2023

Garage Saarbrücken
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSaarbrücken
€28.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ski Aggu - Weißwein & Pappbecher
Got a code?

About

Punchlines, Technik + laidbackflow und unterhaltsamer + authentischer westberliner Untergrundrap vom Feinsten

Eintritt nach den Vorgaben des Jugendschutzgesetzes.

Popp Betriebs GmbH & Der Bomber der Herzen.

Lineup

Ski Aggu

Venue

Garage Saarbrücken

Bleichstraße 11-15, 66111 Saarbrücken, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.