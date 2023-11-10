DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
After a fantastic show at Patterns in 2022, we are delighted to bring back 'STIPE'
R.E.M. remain one of the world’s most enigmatic bands. With a string of peerless albums; one eye on the underground and one eye on the soaring chorus; it’s safe to say we w
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs