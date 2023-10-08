Top track

Cory Wong featuring Antwaun Stanley

Huxleys Neue Welt
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€44.69

About

Straight out of Minneapolis, Cory positioned himself as music’s answer to motivational speakers like Tony Robbins since emerging in 2011. Head-spinning rhythm guitar wizardry, technical ebullience, laugh-out-loud jokes, and radiance on stage established hi Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Venue

Huxleys Neue Welt

Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

