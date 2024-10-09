DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lugatti & 9ine

ZOOM
Wed, 9 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
Frankfurt
About

:)

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren (Unter 16 Jahren nur in Begleitung einer erziehungsberechtigten Person)

Präsentiert von Markus Gardian Booking & Der Bomber Der Herzen.

Lineup

Venue

ZOOM

Carl-Benz-Straße 21, 60386 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

