Lugatti & 9INE - 1312

Lugatti & 9ine Tour 2023

Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed, 23 Oct 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lugatti & 9INE - 1312
About

Lugatti & 9ine Tour 2023

This is a 16+ event. All info at landstreicher-konzerte.de/u16

Präsentiert von Landstreicher Konzerte GmbH.

Lineup

Lugatti & 9ine

Venue

Huxleys Neue Welt

Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

