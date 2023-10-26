Top track

petit frère

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAPK - Odyssee Tour 2023

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

petit frère
Got a code?

About

Das Rap Duo aus Berlin-Kreuzberg geht im Oktober 2023 anlässlich ihres neuen Albums „Odyssee“ auf Tour.

Die Kreuzberger Jungs bestehend aus den beiden Rappern Tariq und Victor, früher bekannt als Rapkreation, machen bereits seit 2014 gemeinsam Musik und s Read more

Präsentiert von Der Bomber der Herzen.

Lineup

RAPK

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.