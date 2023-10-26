DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Das Rap Duo aus Berlin-Kreuzberg geht im Oktober 2023 anlässlich ihres neuen Albums „Odyssee“ auf Tour.
Die Kreuzberger Jungs bestehend aus den beiden Rappern Tariq und Victor, früher bekannt als Rapkreation, machen bereits seit 2014 gemeinsam Musik und s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.