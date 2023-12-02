Top track

Robyn - Dancing On My Own

Indie Crush (Indie Pop Dance Party)

TV Eye
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indie Crush is returning to the awesome TV Eye with DJs Nick Mark (Tiswas / Take Me Out) & Guests playing all the best indie pop party classics by the likes of:

Grimes * Foster The People * Robyn * Parcels * Lykke Li * Tove Lo * Capital Cities * Ico*...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by GBH Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

