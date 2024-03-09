Top track

Rigid - Kobosil 44 Rush Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Voxnox: Kobosil, CLTX + more

E1
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Two vital electronic music institutions, one from London and one from Berlin, come together with an across-the-board excellent lineup, featuring one of techno music’s crown jewels , Kobosil, along CLTX that is taking Europe’s dancefloors by storm the last...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

Kobosil, CLTX

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

