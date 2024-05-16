DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lady Maisery

The Round Chapel
Thu, 16 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Uniquely captivating band Lady Maisery return with their first studio album in six years. The combined vocal and multi-instrumental talents of Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans (individually three of the most accomplished and adventurous artist...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.
Lady Maisery

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0NP, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

