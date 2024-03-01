Top track

The Thing

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54

About

The Thing is a four piece from New York City.

The band originated in High School when Michael Carter, Jack Bradley, and Zane Acord bonded over a shared love for rock & roll. Over the years they honed their craft, self recording and writing songs influence...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Thing

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

