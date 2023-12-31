DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Year's Eve is the ultimate excuse to celebrate – so get ready to ring in the New Year at Amazing Grace! Opt for the VIP Balcony Tickets, an exclusive offering of unlimited drinks until 1 AM and a three-course dinner. For those craving the heartbeat of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.