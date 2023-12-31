DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amazing Grace Presents: All-Inclusive NYE Party

Amazing Grace
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New Year's Eve is the ultimate excuse to celebrate – so get ready to ring in the New Year at Amazing Grace! Opt for the VIP Balcony Tickets, an exclusive offering of unlimited drinks until 1 AM and a three-course dinner. For those craving the heartbeat of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.

Lineup

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
300 capacity

