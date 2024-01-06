DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Forgot about dry Jan, Club House is back for its first party of the Year.
After throwing two amazing parties last year, the gang are back with to start things off right.
Expect a night of Smooth Grooves and Soulful vocals taking you back to Chicago and D...
