Jennifer Vanilla + Tess Dworman + :3lon

Public Records
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The soundtrack to life in full color.

Described by fans as “Madonna meets Hey Arnold meets Michael Alig meets Grace Jones meets infinity,” Jennifer Vanilla is the persona-driven fantasy vessel LARPed into reality by performance artist Kye Grant (once a lo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jennifer Vanilla

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

