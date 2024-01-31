Top track

As December Falls

The Waterfront
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As December Falls

https://www.asdecemberfalls.com/

plus support

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
Lineup

As December Falls

Venue

The Waterfront

King St, Norwich NR1 1QH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

