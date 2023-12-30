Top track

Robert Hood - School (Original Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robert Hood + Max Watts / Niyah West / reel.0015

Public Records
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robert Hood - School (Original Mix)
Got a code?

About

Join us on Sat 12.30 as two of the finest techno legends in the game take over The Sound Room. Robert Hood is widely regarded as the godfather of minimal techno and a pioneer of the Detroit techno scene, with a career spanning over three decades and countl...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Robert Hood, Max Watts, Niyah West

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.