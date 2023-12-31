Top track

Nouvel An des Ambassadeurs

Salons Hoche
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
From €66.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

1300 privilégiés dans l'Hotel Particulier du quartier des Ambassades
Cadre majestueux unique à Paris à 200m du Feu d'Artifice de Paris

Les célèbres Salons Hoche ouvrent exceptionnellement leurs portes pour un nouvel an raffiné im-man-quable ! Cet Hôtel...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

Joachim Labrande

Venue

Salons Hoche

9 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

