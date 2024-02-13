DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The None + X'd Out

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

The None

£FREE! - The Shacklewell Arms - 13th February 2024

Ticket does not guarantee entry, please arrive early to avoid disappointment

____

THE NONE is a new band of lifelong musicians. Comprising bassist Gordon Moakes (B...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

X'd Out, The None

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

