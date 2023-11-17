Top track

KEEP ME WAITING

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ginja Sessions 001

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KEEP ME WAITING
Got a code?

About

Welcome to GINJA Sessions – a fresh take on live DJ showcases. GINJA Sessions is an intimate series where influential DJs from across the Black/African Diaspora converge to share their craft. Each session is a curated mix of innovative sounds by artists wh...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

Ethan Tomas, Dibs, Amorphous

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.