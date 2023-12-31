DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hey Ya!: 90s/00s/Now NYE Party

The Book Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HEY YA! NYE - 90s/00s/Now

Hip Hop & RNB

2 floors of music

Special Guest DJs from 1Xtra & Rinse FM

The biggest night of the year is slowly upon us and we’re bringing you a very special edition of our most popular club night Hey Ya!

We will have...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Book Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.