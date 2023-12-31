DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HEY YA! NYE - 90s/00s/Now
Hip Hop & RNB
2 floors of music
Special Guest DJs from 1Xtra & Rinse FM
The biggest night of the year is slowly upon us and we’re bringing you a very special edition of our most popular club night Hey Ya!
We will have...
