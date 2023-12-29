Top track

Fields Of Funk's Farewell 2023 Funk Fest w/ Chromeo

EOS Lounge
Fri, 29 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Fields of Funk x EOS bring an epic farewell 2023 funk fest Dec. 29th! Chromeo along with local favorites Soju Posse, Jack Roy, Claire Zielinski, and more help us get ready for the new year with a fresh set of funkalicious tunes in Lot 500. This is an open...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.

Lineup

Chromeo

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

