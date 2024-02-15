Top track

Rumours of Bread

Valentina Magaletti

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€10

About

Valentina è batterista, percussionista e compositrice il cui obiettivo è quello di arricchire una tavolozza folkloristica ed eclettica attraverso la sperimentazione di nuovi materiali e suoni. Ha suonato e co-scritto con molti artisti tra cui Nicolas Jaar,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Valentina Magaletti

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

