Smoove & Turrell

The Crescent
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22

Event information

Soul and funk fueled dancefloor anthems from the North East seven-piece party band.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Brudenell Presents.

Lineup

Smoove & Turrell

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

