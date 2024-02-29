Top track

Statuto - Abbiamo Vinto Il Festival Di Sanremo

Statuto

Legend Club
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95

About

“Gli Statuto arrivano al Legend di Milano il 29 febbraio 2024 continuando l’anno delle celebrazioni del loro quarantennale nei club.

Il fortunato disco “Bella Storia” (entrato direttamente all’ottavo posto della classifica di vendita dei cd),diventa Vinil...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Legend Club
Lineup

Statuto

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

