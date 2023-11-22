DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Autocrats, Funky Submarine

Askew Bar & Lounge
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
thats right folks, another holiday tradition returns!! this one however is a GUARANTEED great time!!

dont miss our friends FUNKY SUBMARINE and THE AUTOCRATS as they tear the roof off the place!!- oh and, bring your dancing shoes!!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents.

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

