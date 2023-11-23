Top track

Carosello Fest: Sick Luke, Making Beats Live

Est Bar
Thu, 23 Nov, 5:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CAROSELLO FEST: SICK LUKE - MAKING BEATS LIVE

Il producer multiplatino Sick Luke porta dal vivo il suo format originale "Making Beats" a distanza di 2 anni dalla pubblicazione del suo pluripremiato primo producer album "X2" (certificato doppio platino)....

Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio
Lineup

Sick Luke

Venue

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open 5:00 pm

