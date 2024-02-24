Top track

Provoker w/ Riki, Future Nobodies

Sleeping Village
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:30 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$18 Adv, $22 Dos + Fees | 21+

When they first emerged, Provoker’s narrative was parallel to their infernal, no wave sound. The band’s core songwriters, lyricist Christian Crow Petty and instrumentalist Jonathon Lopez, met at a screening of the 2016 black...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

