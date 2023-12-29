DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The South London Sirens of MAREZINE are back to host their stellar NEW YEARS PRES PARTY on Friday 29th December! Come revel in magic, madness and pixie dust galore. On support is MAREZINE founder Alexandra Dominica with some rare poetry readings, along wit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.