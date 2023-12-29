DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MAREZINE New Years Pres: Red Ivory, Luvcat + more

The George Tavern
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The South London Sirens of MAREZINE are back to host their stellar NEW YEARS PRES PARTY on Friday 29th December! Come revel in magic, madness and pixie dust galore. On support is MAREZINE founder Alexandra Dominica with some rare poetry readings, along wit...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by MARE Magazine.

Lineup

Luvcat, Lost Lyra, Red Ivory

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

