'Dressing up!' with Gloria Jane Royer

Whereelse?
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
ArtMargate
On the menu...

- DRESSING UP BOOTH! Come and try on Gloria's designs, style yourself, feel your feminine fantasy with frills, lace and sexy dreams, all handmade from recycled wedding dresses and suits.

- UP-CYCLING DREAM TIME! Bring along/drop off your...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gloria Jane Royer
Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

