Eee Gee : She-Rex EU Tour 24

La Boule Noire
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17
About

Super! présente

Eee Gee en concert exceptionnel à La Boule Noire le 16 avril 2024.

La chanteuse et compositrice danoise eee gee, de son vrai nom Emma Grankvist, a été rejetée six fois du conservatoire de musique danois avant de faire ses débuts en 202...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

eee gee

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

