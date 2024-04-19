Top track

HOUSE Of ALL - But Wilful I Am

House of All

The Hope & Ruin
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

HOUSE Of ALL - But Wilful I Am
About

How odd it is that the first reports of the existence of HOUSE Of ALL only appeared only

early this year, followed by a magnificently-received debut album and two UK tours.

Praise was immediate and ecstatic, in spite of controversy from former management...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

House Of All

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

