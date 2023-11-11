DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skimale

Cadavra
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vuelve SKIMALES, “Tu grupo de mierda favorito”. La banda de Rock Cómico autora del himno“ATROPELLADO VIEJAS” vuelve a actuar en directo por primera vez desde 2017 oficializando su retorno.

Canciones como “PLOMA, LA GALLINA EN COMA”, “EL LADOVuelve SKIMALE...

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

SKIMALE

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

