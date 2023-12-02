Top track

Sparky Deathcap - Winter City Ghosts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sparky Deathcap: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 2 Dec, 12:00 pm
GigsBristol
£22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sparky Deathcap - Winter City Ghosts
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Sparky Deathcap. This unique event celebrates the release of Sparky Deathcap AKA Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist R N Taylor's latest EP 'Tear Jerky', via Hea...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Sparky Deathcap

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.