Top track

Itto & DANU - bar della città

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Call 211: Itto + Still Charles + Danu

sPAZIO211
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Itto & DANU - bar della città
Got a code?

About

Dopo tanti palchi condivisi in giro per l’Italia, tre nuove leve dell’indie si ritrovano nella città natale di Itto per scuoterla a suon di chitarre elettriche e batterie maltrattate. In bilico tra indie e rock, tre amici raccontano storie di vita vissuta,...

sPAZIO211, NBMusic

Lineup

RichiEdo, DANU

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.