DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Open decks by Symbole Community

Siroco
Thu, 23 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Symbole Community lanza su segundo evento en formato Open Decks en la sala Siroco con el que pretenden dar visibilidad a jovenes artistas locales.

Dando una oportunidad única tanto a los artistas que podrán demostrar su talento con los platos, como al púb...

Organizado por Siroco Club y Symbole Community

Lineup

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.