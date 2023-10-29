DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the BIG SCREEN this halloween.
Free pint for anyone coming in costume!
We'll be kicking off the film at 6 o'clock sharp
The movie is rated 12+
This is a 14+ event
