The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Big Scream

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
FilmLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the BIG SCREEN this halloween.

Free pint for anyone coming in costume!

We'll be kicking off the film at 6 o'clock sharp

The movie is rated 12+

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

