DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an unforgettable night of music and dance at Inside the Dancehall: Celine Dion vs Shania Twain! Get ready to groove to the iconic hits of these two legendary Jamaican (allegedly Canadian) divas as they go head-to-head on the dance floor.
This...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.