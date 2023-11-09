Top track

My Heart Will Go On - Love Theme from "Titanic"

Inside the Dancehall: Celine Dion vs Shania Twain!

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

Join us for an unforgettable night of music and dance at Inside the Dancehall: Celine Dion vs Shania Twain! Get ready to groove to the iconic hits of these two legendary Jamaican (allegedly Canadian) divas as they go head-to-head on the dance floor.

This...

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Celine Dion, Shania Twain

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

