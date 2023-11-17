DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Certified Bangers Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A club night dedicated to playing songs we certify as bangers; we're anti-genre, pro-good music!

Expect to hear:

ABBA / ACE OF BASE / AMY WINEHOUSE / B52S / BEASTIE BOYS / THE BEATLES / BLONDIE / BLUR / BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN / THE CARDIGANS / CLASH / CURE /...

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:45 pm
180 capacity

