BOTTOMS + EMMA SELIGMAN Q&A

Rio Cinema
3 Nov - 4 Nov
FilmLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at The Rio for two special screening of one of the funniest films of the year with director Emma Seligman for an in person Q&A.

In their hotly-anticipated follow-up to the hilarious Shiva Babywriter/director Emma Seligman reteams with co-writer an...

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Doors open9:15 pm
402 capacity

