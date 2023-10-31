Top track

popular

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PC Music present POP CRYPT *UNCHAINED*

The Lower Third
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

popular
Got a code?

About

PC Music present POP CRYPT *UNCHAINED* at The Lower Third

The after party for POP CRYPT *LIVE* at HERE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Dollop.

Lineup

Kane West, Sarah Bonito

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.